Renato Sanches’ agent Jorge Mendes has proposed the Lille midfielder to Juventus, amidst interest from Liverpool, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Reds have a vacant spot to be filled in midfield following Georginio Wijnaldum’s departure from Anfield after the expiration of his contract.

Liverpool have been linked with interest in Portuguese starlet Sanches, who won the Ligue 1 title with Lille last term, as a replacement for the Dutchman.

However, the Reds could face competition for Sanches’ signature as Italian giants Juventus have been alerted of his availability.

Juventus are on the lookout for a new defensive midfielder with Manuel Locatelli being their top target, but their efforts to come to terms on a deal with his club Sassuolo have so far been fruitless.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Mendes has smelled an opportunity for his client Sanches to potentially move to a top club and has offered him to Juventus.

The Bianconeri are exploring the possibility of snapping up an alternative for Locatelli and are currently running the rule over a move for Sanches, while Liverpool remain keen on him.

Liverpool’s player recruitment so far in the window ends with centre-back Ibrahima Konate and it remains to be seen whether they will swoop for Sanches in the coming weeks.