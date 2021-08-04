Newcastle United are said to have made an approach for Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey, but those claims are wide of the mark, according to Chronicle Live.

Ramsey put an end to his eleven-year association with Arsenal to join Juventus in the summer of 2019, but the move has not gone according to plan for him.

The 30-year-old, who earns £400,000-per-week in Turin, has not been able to establish himself as a regular starter for the Serie A giants during his two seasons at the club.

Having struggled to make an impact at Juventus, Ramsey has been linked with a move away from the Italian top flight side this summer, with clubs in Premier League said to be keen.

Newcastle, who are in the market for a new midfielder this summer, are among the Premier League clubs to have been linked with a move for the Wales international.

There have been suggestions that the Tyneside-based club have made an approach for the Juventus midfielder, but those claims are wide of the mark.

Despite claims that Newcastle have made a move for the former Arsenal star, they has been no such enquiry so far.

Ramsey’s representatives, though, are offering the midfielder around to Premier League clubs as his future at Juventus looks uncertain.

Apart from Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves have been credited with an interest in Ramsey.