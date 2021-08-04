RB Leipzig will not prevent Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Marcel Sabitzer from joining Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich if they receive a fee of around €15m to €18m.

The 27-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with RB Leipzig and does not appear to be willing to put pen to paper on a new contract with the Bundesliga side.

With only a little less than a year remaining on Sabitzer’s contract, the German top flight club are said to be prepared to cash in on him during the ongoing transfer window.

Arsenal and Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for the midfielder, while Bayern Munich are currently working on a deal to take him to the Allianz Arena.

And according to German television channel Sport1, RB Leipzig will not prevent Sabitzer from joining Bayern Munich if they receive an offer of around €15m to €18m.

The German top flight club were claimed to be willing to see out Sabitzer’s contract earlier in the transfer window, but are now prepared to sell him for a bargain fee.

The Austria international has been a key player for RB Leipzig since joining from Rapid Vienna in 2014, but the Bundesliga outfit are not worried about his losing him.

While Bayern Munich are working to get a deal over the line for Sabitzer, it remains to be seen if Arsenal and Tottenham will step up their interest in the player, with RB Leipzig willing to do business for around €15m to €18m.