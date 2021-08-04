Sampdoria supremo Massimo Ferrero has revealed he wants Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United target Mikkel Damsgaard to join Jose Mourinho’s Roma this summer.

Damsgaard, who had a stellar run in the European Championship with Denmark, is among the most sought-after young stars in the ongoing transfer window, with several admirers across Europe.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds have been credited with an interest in the Dane, while he is also on the radar of Tottenham football managing director Fabio Paratici.

Sampdoria supremo Ferrero, a Rome native, has revealed he wants Damsgaard to join Roma boss Mourinho at the Stadio Olimpico this summer and stressed if the Giallorossi contact them over the Dane, he is open to agreeing to a deal.

Ferrero added that Roma, who are set to miss out on Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka, are in need of a player that can direct play and Damsgaard is the perfect alternative for them.

“Damsgaard is the midfielder Mourinho needs, if the Giallorossi call me we will agree”, Ferrero told Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.

“He has quality and is stronger than Xhaka, he can also play in the role of one who directs the play.

“€25m request?

“Let’s sit down, just call me and we’ll find a solution.

“Xhaka doesn’t go to Roma, so they need another midfielder.

“I want him to go to Roma, I’m a Roman and Damsgaard would be a great reinforcement.”

Damsgaard only joined Sampdoria last summer from Danish side Nordsjaelland and could find himself on the move again after one season, with the likes of Roma, Spurs and Leeds keen on him.