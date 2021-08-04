West Ham United target Kurt Zouma is prioritising staying in England if he leaves Chelsea this summer, and could stay at Stamford Bridge if no deal is done with an English club, it has been claimed in France.

The 26-year-old helped Chelsea win the Champions League last season, but has heavily linked with a move away from the club during the ongoing transfer window.

Chelsea considered offering Zouma to Sevilla as part of a deal for Jules Kounde, but Zouma does not want to head to Spain.

West Ham want to sign Zouma, but are not keen to meet Chelsea’s £25m asking price. However, the Hammers’ hopes have been boosted due to the player’s stance.

According to French TV programme Telefoot, Zouma does not want to leave England and his priority is to remain in the Premier League.

If he cannot move to another English club then Zouma is prepared to remain on the books at Stamford Bridge for a further year.

While staying at Chelsea is still a possibility for Zouma, it remains to be seen if West Ham can convince the Blues to lower their asking price for the centre-back.

The France international could face a season of limited game time if he stays at Chelsea, with the Blues pushing to land Kounde.