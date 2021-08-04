Wolves manager Bruno Lage has credited the rigours of the Championship he faced with Sheffield Wednesday for being a major reason for his success.

Lage was the assistant to coach Carlos Carvahal during the latter’s stint at Hillsborough from summer 2015 to December 2017, during which the Owls reached the Championship playoffs twice.

The Portuguese subsequently went on to manage Benfica to a Primeira Liga title in the 2018/19 season and is now boss at top flight Wolves.

Lage feels indebted to the experience he gained while at Hillsborough, which he feels was invaluable as the Championship is a hard league.

He added that the experience at Hillsborough shaped his future successes and was very important in his development as a coach.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Lage said: “Sheffield Wednesday was a massive experience for me because of the way that the Championship is organised, competing Saturday and Tuesday.

“It was part of my success when I arrived at Benfica.

“It was because of that experience I was able to organise in the short term, play the games without training.

“It was very important.”

While Lage is now managing in the Premier League with Wolves, the Owls have faced a downturn in fortune as they were relegated from the Championship last season.

They now prepare for life in League One, hoping to make an immediate return to the second tier