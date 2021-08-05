Serie A giants AC Milan are still evaluating the possibility of launching a swoop for Everton star James Rodriguez, but have doubts about his fitness, it has been claimed in Italy.

James’ played a key role in the Toffees attack last season under then manager Carlo Ancelotti, but the Italian’s departure has put his future under the scanner at Goodison Park.

New boss Rafael Benitez is claimed to have notified James that he is not part of his plans in the upcoming season and the club are open to letting him leave for the right price.

James’ agent Jorge Mendes has proposed him to Serie A giants AC Milan as they are on the lookout for a new creative player to replace Hakan Calhanoglu.

And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the Rossoneri are still running the rule over making a move for James, who is claimed to be willing to lower his salary demands to facilitate an Everton exit.

But the Italian outfit have doubts over James’ physical condition and his long-term fitness.

The Everton star had multiple spells on the sidelines last term owing to fitness issues and AC Milan have concerns as they mull over whether to snap him up.

James is the highest paid player at Everton and offloading him this summer could significantly lower their wage bill, with the club looking to rebuild under Benitez.