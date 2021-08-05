Crystal Palace are in advanced negotiations with Blackburn Rovers over the signing of Southampton and Watford target Adam Armstrong, according to Sky Sports (16:28).

The 24-year-old striker has emerged as a sought-after striker this summer after netting 28 times in the Championship last season for a bottom-half club in the shape of Blackburn.

The Championship side are aware that they are likely to lose Armstrong this summer due to interest from several clubs in the Premier League.

Southampton and Watford have tabled offers but both the bids fell short of Blackburn’s £20m valuation.

Crystal Palace are now in negotiations with Blackburn over taking the striker to Selhurst Park this summer.

Their initial bid has been rejected by the Championship side but they remain keen to sign Armstrong.

There were claims that Crystal Palace were not prepared to match Blackburn’s asking price but the club are very much in active negotiations with the second-tier side.

Southampton remain keen as they want a replacement for Danny Ings but they are believed to be considering alternative options.

Blackburn want top dollar for a striker who scored seven goals in the last three Championship games of the 2020/21 campaign.