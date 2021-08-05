Former Premier League star Daniel Gabbidon has urged Liverpool to break the bank to sign free agent Lionel Messi.

Barcelona have confirmed that Messi will not be signing a new contract with the club and the attacker is set to end his association with the Catalans.

While it remains unclear whether Barcelona’s announcement is just another step in their negotiations with Messi, debate has already sparked about where the Argentine could move to, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain floated.

Former West Ham defender Gabbidon, who is a Liverpool fan, is keen to see Messi at Anfield.

He has urged Jurgen Klopp’s side to go above and beyond to pull off a deal for the 34-year-old.

“Liverpool go over and above I beg you!!! #Messi”, Gabbidon wrote on Twitter.

Liverpool run a tight financial ship under American owners Fenway Sports Group and have only signed one player this summer in the shape of Ibrahima Konate, while they failed to renew Georginio Wijnaldum’s contract.

The Reds are currently focused on selling players as they try to raise funds to become active in the transfer market again before the window closes at the end of the month.