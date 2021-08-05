Inter legend Alessandro Altobelli has revealed he is hoping any move for Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea will fall through at the eleventh hour as he feels the striker is a proven leader and is impossible to replace.

The Blues have zeroed in on Lukaku as their top target to bolster the attack this season and saw Inter reject a €100m offer, while the player was also cool on a move.

However, Chelsea did not back down and it appears their insistence has paid off as it is claimed the Belgian is open to joining the Blues again, with them tipped to pay Inter his €130m asking price

Lukaku was instrumental to Inter lifting the Serie A title last year, and Nerazzurri legend Altobelli has revealed he is hoping any potential move for the striker to Chelsea will fall through at the last minute.

Altobelli added that it is impossible to replace a player like Lukaku, who has proved to be a leader at Inter from his very first day there, but admitted it is complicated for him to stay with the amount of money the Bleus are claimed to be willing to spend on him.

While discussing Lukaku potentially leaving Inter for Chelsea, Altobelli told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “I just have to hope that something will blow up the deal at the last minute.

“Lukaku is extraordinary and no one will be able to replace him.

“He proved to be a leader from day one.

“But it is clear that if they [Chelsea] offer you these figures, everything becomes more complicated.”

Lukaku has scored 64 goals in 95 games for Inter and has three more years left ion his current deal at the club, but could return to Chelsea in the coming days, where he was on the books from 2011 to 2014.