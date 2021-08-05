Illan Meslier has stressed that he needs to keep performing at a high level for Leeds United if he is to break into the France team and harbour the dream of being the number 1 for his national side.

Meslier’s rise over the last two years has been meteoric and many in France believe that he could be the successor to Hugo Lloris between the sticks for the national team.

He made his debut for the France Under-21s in May and the fact that he plays regularly in the Premier League may give him a boost over other young French goalkeepers.

The goalkeeper stressed that he is not thinking too far ahead with regards to becoming the France number 1 though.

He wants to break into the senior squad first and stressed that can only happen if he continues to perform at a high level in Leeds United colours going forward.

Meslier told The Athletic: “To be called up by France, that could only come from here [from Leeds].

“I have to be performing for Leeds first and it’s down to me, myself.

“I don’t know about being No 1 for France… it’s possible.”

Meslier has already played 46 times for Leeds, including making 35 appearances in the Premier League last season.