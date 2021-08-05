Liverpool are not in negotiations with any club with regards to selling Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri as the transfer window enters its final month.

Shaqiri has been earmarked as one of the players the Reds are keen to sell this summer and the winger has also stated that he wants to leave.

The 29-year-old has never been more than a peripheral figure under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield and recently conceded that he wants a fresh challenge.

Serie A giants Lazio are interested in signing him and he has also been linked with a move to Spain where Sevilla and Villarreal believed to be keen.

Shaqiri is also claimed to be prepared to return to the Bundesliga, where he played for Bayern Munich, but according to German broadcaster Sport1, there are no concrete offers on Liverpool’s table for the winger yet.

And with just weeks left in the transfer window, it appears there are no active negotiations between Liverpool and another club for Shaqiri’s departure which have led to a bid.

The Reds want to move him and on for a fee of around €10m but so far, they appear some distance from selling him.

Any suitors would also have to meet Shaqiri’s wage demands of around €3m to €4m per season.

Liverpool have ruled out letting him go for virtually nothing and want a club to meet their asking price.