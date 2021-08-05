Liverpool are not willing to allow Xherdan Shaqiri leave the club on a free transfer this summer and have slapped an asking price on his head, according to Sky Sports (10:10).

Shaqiri is heavily linked with leaving Anfield this summer having asked his club to let him depart for a new challenge.

The winger has only played a peripheral role under Reds boss Jurgen Klopp in recent seasons and it is suggested the club are open to letting him leave.

Serie A side Lazio are keeping tabs on Shaqiri, while Spanish duo Sevilla and Villarreal are also credited with interest in him, and it has been claimed Liverpool are willing to let him go for virtually zero cost.

However, contrary to the claims the Merseyside giants are not prepared to let the Swiss international leave on a free transfer.

Liverpool have slapped an asking price around the £12.75m mark on Shaqiri, whose contract at Anfield only runs out in the summer of 2023.

With interest from several foreign top flight clubs, the winger is tipped to move on this summer, provided a potential suitor stumps up his asking price.

Liverpool are yet to receive any offers for Shaqiri and it remains to be seen where he ends up playing next season.