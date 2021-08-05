Marseille president Pablo Longoria has left the door open to holding talks with Arsenal later in the upcoming season over a permanent move for Gunners loan star William Saliba.

The centre-back has joined Ligue 1 giants Marseille on a season-long loan deal, his third temporary stint away from the Emirates Stadium since joining the club in the summer of 2019.

Saliba, who is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Gunners, does not have a purchase option in his current deal at Marseille and is due back in London next summer.

But Marseille president Longoria is a firm admirer of Saliba and has revealed his club are open to talking with Arsenal next season over a permanent move as he has great potential.

Speaking about Saliba potentially joining Marseille on a permanent basis down the line, Longoria was quoted as saying by French magazine Le 10 Sport: “We have to talk to Arsenal later in the season about William.

“If we talk about a loan with or without an option [to buy], we always end up negotiating.

“We are aware of his potential.”

Longoria added that Saliba is among the best young modern centre-back in European football and possesses every quality needed to succeed at the highest level.

“William is a player with extraordinary potential, one of the best modern centre-backs in Europe.

“He has the ability to win duels, he has everything to succeed at a very high level.”

Saliba’s current deal at Arsenal runs through until the summer of 2024 and it remains to be seen whether they are open to letting him leave on a permanent basis prematurely.