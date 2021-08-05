PAOK Salonika have accepted Norwich City’s latest offer for winger Christos Tzolis, according to the Daily Express.

Canaries boss Daniel Farke has been bolstering his attacking options in the ongoing window ahead of his side’s return the Premier League and has already roped in Milot Rashica from German outfit Werder Bremen.

The German is keen on further sharpening his front line and zeroed in on PAOK winger Tzolis.

Norwich saw the Greek side knock back their initial two offers for the 19-year-old but slapped in a third bid for him earlier today, involving €10m in fees and €2m in add-ons.

And the Norfolk outfit have finally succeeded in their efforts to land Tzolis as PAOK have accepted their third bid for him.

Norwich and PAOK are now in the process of ironing out the final details of a deal that would see the teenager move to the Premier League side in the coming days.

Tzolis could jet to England as soon as this weekend to put pen-to-paper on a five-year contract at Carrow Road.

The teenager rose through the ranks at PAOK and is now being handed an opportunity to ply his trade outside his homeland for the first time in his young career.