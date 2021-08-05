Fulham midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa has emerged as a midfield target for Serie A giants Roma in the final month of the transfer window.

Arsenal star Granit Xhaka was Roma’s top target but he is now expected to sign a new contract with the Gunners.

The Serie A giants have more or less given hope of signing the Swiss midfielder but Jose Mourinho still remains keen to improve his options in the middle of the park this summer.

Roma are considering other options in the market and the club are looking at England to bring in a midfielder.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Anguissa is one of the players Roma are tracking at the moment.

The Cameroonian made 36 Premier League appearances but could not stop Fulham from being relegated from the top tier of English football.

Anguissa is not believed to be keen to play in the Championship and is looking for a way out of Fulham.

Roma are considering signing him but they are yet to make a concrete move to land him.

He is still only one of the midfielders Roma are monitoring and a final decision has not been made.