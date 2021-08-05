Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta has rejected a proposal from super agent Mino Raiola for his club to sign Everton striker Moise Kean.

The Nerazzurri are set to sell Romelu Lukaku to European champions Chelsea, with a bid from the Blues at around the €130m mark expected to be accepted.

Inter are already thinking about replacing Lukaku and Raiola contacted the club to float the idea of signing Kean from Everton, with the Italian looking for the Goodison Park exit door.

However, according to Italian outlet Fantacalcio.it, Marotta has rejected Raiola’s suggestion.

The CEO has experience of Kean from his time at Juventus and it is claimed he has no intention of taking him to Inter this summer.

Kean spent last term on loan away from Everton at French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

He impressed at the Ligue 1 club, but PSG did not have a purchase option to trigger in the loan and he has now returned to Everton.

With a move to Inter off the agenda for Kean it remains to be seen if Raiola can secure another option for his client to leave Everton before the window closes.