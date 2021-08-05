Tottenham Hotspur are now focusing on bringing in another defender, a creative midfielder and a striker, after they all but sealed the signing of Cristian Romero, according to Sky Sports News.

Spurs worked hard to reach an agreement with Atalanta for Argentina international Romero and have struck a deal of £47m to bring him to north London.

He is now travelling to England to put pen to paper to a contract with Tottenham and link up with his new team-mates, and the club are already planning their next pieces of business.

It is claimed they have a further three additions on the agenda.

Spurs football managing director Fabio Paratici is working on signing another defender, a creative midfielder and a striker.

New boss Nuno is set to receive reinforcements before the transfer window closes at the end of the month, but Tottenham will also have to fend off interest in Harry Kane.

Manchester City want to snap up Kane and the striker is keen to make the move to the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s big-spending side have just paid £100m to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa as they continue to flex their financial muscles.