Two Premier League clubs have registered their interest in Manchester United midfielder James Garner, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

The 20-year-old midfielder spent the latter half of last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and emerged as a fan favourite at the City Ground.

Forest manager Chris Hughton wants the midfielder back on loan again but the club are facing serious competition from other Championship clubs.

Sheffield United, Stoke City and Swansea City are also interested in getting their hands on loan this summer.

And it has been claimed that at least two Premier League sides have also been in touch with Manchester United for Garner.

The two unnamed Premier League clubs have shown an interest in signing the 20-year-old midfielder on loan.

Manchester United would like Garner to play in the Premier League next season but it is not expected to be a defining factor.

A guarantee of regular first-team football is likely to be the deciding factor in Garner’s next loan club.

The midfielder has been part of Manchester United’s pre-season preparations and a decision is expected soon on his future.