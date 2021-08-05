There is still uncertainty over whether Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba would be interested in a move to Ligue 1, according to The Athletic.

Pogba is in the final year of his contract at Manchester United and is so far yet to agree to sign a new deal with the club.

Paris Saint-Germain have been in contact with the Frenchman’s camp and are interested in taking him to the French capital this summer.

But Manchester United remain confident that Pogba could still sign a new contract and his future remains very much up for debate.

And it has been claimed that there is still some uncertainly on whether he would be willing to leave the Premier League for Ligue 1.

Pogba has not played in France since he left Le Havre for Manchester United when he was just 16 and his family is well settled in Manchester at the moment.

He has joined Manchester United’s pre-season preparations and is expected to start the season at Old Trafford.

Pogba is expected to make a decision on his future closer to the end of the window towards the end of the month.

Manchester United still feel confident enough that he will sign a new contract over the course of the season if he stays beyond the 31st August transfer deadline.