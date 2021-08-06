Hakim Ziyech could leave Chelsea this month, with AC Milan keen, as the Blues are expected to look to trim their wage bill if they sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter.

Lukaku has told Inter that he wants to return to Chelsea despite having previously wanted to remain at the San Siro.

Inter are prepared to sell but want Chelsea to match their €130m asking price before sanctioning the sale.

Chelsea are reportedly aiming to sign the striker in the next 48 hours, but his arrival could well trigger the departure of a few players from Stamford Bridge as well.

Tammy Abraham is tipped to depart, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Ziyech is also expected to be allowed to move on as Chelsea look to trim their squad and the wage bill.

The Moroccan was a peripheral figure at Chelsea in his first season and was an unused substitute in the Champions League final.

AC Milan have been keeping track of the winger’s situation all summer and have always believed that a deal could be done towards the end of the window.

The relationship between the two clubs is excellent, with AC Milan negotiating deals to sign Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud from Chelsea.

The Rossoneri are likely to propose a loan deal with an option to buy to take Ziyech to the San Siro this summer.