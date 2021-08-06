Aston Villa have offered an opportunity to fans who purchased shirts with Jack Grealish’s name and number on the back to have them replaced.

A long-serving player of the Villans and a boyhood fan of the club, Grealish was a fan favourite at Villa Park.

He made over 200 appearances for the Villans in all competitions, but this week joined Manchester City in a British record deal.

He was sold to the Citizens for £100m in what is the biggest ever amount paid for a British player.

As he was a popular player among the Villa Park faithful, some supporters purchased shirts for the upcoming season with Grealish’s name and number on the back.

Now, as the player has moved to the Etihad, he will not play for Aston Villa this season and the club are happy for fans to exchange shirts with his name on.

“Aston Villa would like to offer the opportunity of a shirt exchange to those supporters who purchased this season’s shirt printed with Jack Grealish’s name and number on the back”, tweeted Aston Villa’s official Twitter account.

Even as Grealish leaves the club there is cause for optimism among the Villans’ supporters as they have strengthened their attack with the additions of Leon Bailey, Emiliano Buendia and Danny Ings.