Chelsea linked defender Niklas Sule is unlikely to leave Bayern Munich in the ongoing summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Germany.

Sule has a year left on his contract and so far there is no agreement between Bayern Munich and his representatives over a new deal.

The uncertainty around his contractual situation has led to rumours of his potential departure in the ongoing transfer window.

The German is one of the defenders who feature on Thomas Tuchel’s shortlist of targets at Chelsea, who are in the market for a centre-back this summer.

But according to German broadcaster Sport1, Sule is not likely to leave Bayern Munich despite the situation around his contract.

New Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is not interested in losing him and wants the defender to be part of his squad.

Bayern Munich also do not have any offers on their table for Sule and they are not in talks with any club over his departure.

The German champions will hope that they will be able to agree on a new deal with Sule over the course of the upcoming season.

For the moment, it seems likely that the defender will remain a Bayern Munich player on 1st September.