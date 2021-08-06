Chelsea would be prepared to abandon their interest in Romelu Lukaku if they can land Lionel Messi on a free transfer this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Lukaku has told Inter that he wants to leave the club and Chelsea are in advanced negotiations to take the Belgian back to Stamford Bridge.

Talks are ongoing and Chelsea are believed to be prepared to pay in excess of €120m to sign the forward in the ongoing transfer window.

But the deal could be scuppered due to the sudden availability of Messi on the market on a free transfer after Barcelona announced on Thursday evening that he will not be signing a new contract.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich would be ready to give up on Lukaku if his side can get the 34-year-old Argentinian.

Messi has been the Chelsea supremo’s dream signing for several years and he has tried to take him to Stamford Bridge previously.

The forward’s entourage have received a call from Chelsea, who want to convince him to consider a move to Stamford Bridge.

Messi could be intrigued at the prospect of playing in the Premier League and Chelsea are one of the few clubs who can afford to sign him.

But Paris Saint-Germain have their nose ahead in the race as Messi has already spoken to Mauricio Pochettino and he is tempted at the prospect of playing together with his friend Neymar again.