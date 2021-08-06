Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has conceded that the lack of signings at St. James’ Park has been frustrating this summer.

Bruce did well to steer Newcastle away from the relegation zone and help them finish 12th in the league table last season on the back of a good run at the end.

The Newcastle manager made it clear that he wanted Joe Willock from Arsenal back at the club ahead of the new campaign but that deal is yet to progress.

Newcastle are yet to add to the senior squad this summer and Bruce stressed that it is not as if he is not trying to bring in new players in the ongoing transfer window.

With a little less than four weeks left in the window, the Newcastle boss conceded that not being able to bring in new faces yet has been a cause for much frustration for him this summer.

Bruce said via Sky Sports News: “There’s a misconception that I’m not trying to sign players.

“I wouldn’t be doing my job properly if I wasn’t trying to improve us. I’m not just happy standing still.

“It’s frustrating.”

Bruce is working with a very limited budget due to Mike Ashely’s desperate efforts to sell Newcastle.