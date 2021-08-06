Inter are in talks with the representatives of Everton target Joaquin Correa over a potential summer move to the San Siro this month, as they plan for life without Romelu Lukaku.

The 26-year-old attacker has been heavily linked with a move away from Lazio in the ongoing transfer window.

There is considerable interest in Correa from the Premier League, with Rafael Benitez’s Everton the most concrete and the club with which the player’s agent has held talks.

But there is now a possibility of the Argentine staying in Italy as Inter have made a move to land him this month.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Serie A giants are in contact with the forward’s representatives over a potential summer switch.

Inter are considering a swoop for Correa with the club expected to lose Lukaku in the coming weeks.

However, a deal is likely to be agreed upon only after they define the Belgian’s sale to Chelsea for a probable fee of €130m.

Lazio are open to letting Correa go as they are aware of his desire for a new challenge.

It remains to be seen if they would rather sell him to a Premier League side or potential rivals for a Champions League spot in Serie A in the shape of Inter.