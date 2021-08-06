Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook has revealed he expects the Blues to sign up to three players over the weekend.

The Tractor Boys have had a busy transfer window this summer, bringing in ten new players, among them being the likes of Wes Burns, Rekeem Harper, Lee Evans and George Edmundson.

Among the players currently linked with the club are Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland as well as Aston Villa starlet Louie Barry, who could come on a loan to Portman Road.

Cook believes that the current Ipswich squad is still lacking in some key areas, and the Blues boss wants to make it certain that his team have enough depth to get through the long League One season.

He further expressed confidence that the Tractor Boys could sign as many as three players before next week and expects the weekend to be a busy time at Portman Road.

“We’re still light in a few areas and to get through a long campaign, you need squad depth”, Cook was quoted as saying by Ipswich’s official website.

“I think it’s going to be a busy couple of days for us as a club.

“I think that over the weekend there will be more signings.

“By the time Monday comes, hopefully we’ll have one, two or possibly three new players in the building.”

Ipswich Town start their League One campaign this weekend with a game against Morecambe at Portman Road, though even as the season gets under way Cook is still trying to add players and further improve the squad.