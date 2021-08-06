Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that his club are keen on snapping up Harry Kane, but admitted that if Tottenham Hotspur are not ready to negotiate, no deal will happen.

The Citizens have roped in one of their top targets this summer in ex-Aston Villa man Jack Grealish for £100m and now are keen to follow up that by bringing in Spurs hitman Kane.

However, Spurs chief Daniel Levy is insistent on keeping hold of Kane, who failed to report back for pre-season training as he looks to force his way out.

Manchester City boss Guardiola has confirmed his club are interested in acquiring the services of the England captain, as they look to fill the vacant spot left by Sergio Aguero in attack.

However, the Spanish tactician admitted that if Tottenham are not willing to negotiate over a potential deal for Kane, the Premier League champions’ hopes of adding him to their ranks this summer are finished.

Asked about his club’s interest in Kane, Guardiola told a press conference: “He is a Tottenham player.

“If Tottenham don’t want to negotiate it is finished.

“If they want to negotiate, many clubs would like to sign him, we are not an exception.

“We are very interested in him.”

It is suggested Levy is adamant he will not sell Kane to a top flight rival like Manchester City, with the striker still having three years left on his current deal.