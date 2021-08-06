Jermaine Beckford has expressed his strong belief that the way Leeds United approach every single game they play makes it unlikely that they will struggle in their second season back in the Premier League.

The Whites had a superb first season back in the top flight, securing a ninth-place finish while earning plaudits for their high-octane style of play under Marcelo Bielsa.

With the 2021/22 Premier League campaign set to kick off next week, questions are left to be answered about whether Leeds have what it takes to further improve their fortunes in their second season back in the top flight or whether they wilt under the demands of the league.

Beckford has expressed his strong belief that Leeds will not struggle in the upcoming season owing to the way they approach every game they play under Bielsa.

He added that Leeds go into every match with the same energy and style irrespective of the opposition, which will prevent them from dropping their standards.

While discussing Leeds’ prospects in the upcoming league campaign, Beckford told talkSPORT: “I do not think there will be this second season syndrome, mainly because you look at the manner in which Leeds United approach every single game, it is in the same manner and it does not matter which players are in the team.

“The strategy, the formation, the style does not change.

“The energy does not change, the work rate does not change.

“So, with the exception of one or two players possibly getting injured or suspended, I do not see there being an issue at all, I really do not.”

Leeds kick off their Premier League campaign next weekend with a trip to Old Trafford to take rivals Manchester United and will be determined to start the season with a positive result.