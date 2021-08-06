Leicester City winger Rachid Ghezzal has agreed to join Turkish outfit Besiktas permanently on a four-year deal.

Ghezzal joined Leicester in the summer of 2018, but only played for the Foxes in his initial season at the King Power Stadium.

His subsequent campaigns have been spent out on loan, first at Serie A side Fiorentina and last season at Besiktas.

Ghezzal made 31 appearances in the league for Besiktas, scoring eight goals and providing 18 assists for his team-mates

His contribution proved vital as Besiktas went on to lift the Turkish Super Lig title and now the Turkish outfit want to sign Ghezzal permanently.

The winger will join Besiktas permanently on a four-year deal, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Leicester will receive €3m for the winger’s services in addition to bonuses, and the Foxes may have been eager to sell him this summer as his contract expires next year.

Ghezzal made 19 appearances for Leicester in the Premier League, in his debut and lone season playing for the Foxes, scoring just a single goal..