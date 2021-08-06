Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook has revealed that Louie Barry is eager to perform in a first-team environment after he joined the Tractor Boys on a loan deal from Aston Villa.

The 18-year-old, who started his career in West Bromwich Albion’s academy, secured a move to Barcelona in the summer of 2019.

Barry made the switch to Aston Villa from the Blaugrana in the following transfer window and impressed during his time with the Villans’ youth set-up.

The young forward’s performances from last season caught the eye of Ipswich, who have brought him in to Portman Road on a temporary deal.

Tractor Boys manager Cook revealed his delight in signing the Villa prospect on a loan deal and insisted that Barry cannot wait to test himself in a first-team setting.

Cook went on to add that Ipswich intend to give the youngster the chances to show his quality while providing him with a platform to develop himself.

“Louie is such an exciting player”, Cook was quoted as saying by Ipswich’s official site.

“He really wants to play football and do well in a first-team environment.

“Our job is to provide him with a platform to build and also give him an opportunity to express himself.

“If it’s not tomorrow then he certainly will be involved on Tuesday in some capacity.”

Barry is the eleventh addition at Portman Road in what has been a busy summer so far for Ipswich as they look to achieve promotion to the Championship in the upcoming season.