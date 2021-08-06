Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa was never 100 per cent sold on Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, who joined Atletico Madrid this summer.

De Paul was heavily linked with a move to Leeds last year and there was an expectation that he would end up at Elland Road.

Leeds did take a look at him, but there were suggestions that they were not keen to pay the money that Udinese were demanding.

The Whites were again linked with a move for De Paul this summer, but the midfielder eventually joined Spanish champions Atletico Madrid for a fee of €35m.

But according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Bielsa was never 100 per cent convinced about taking the Argentinian to Elland Road.

He showed an interest in his compatriot and was keeping tabs on him, but was not sold on snapping him up.

The head coach always looks at the skill set that a player could add to his team and he was not sure De Paul would suit Leeds.

Bielsa is in the market for midfielders and was keen on Conor Gallagher, but the Chelsea youngster joined Crystal Palace on loan.