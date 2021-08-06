Brazilian legend Rivaldo is of the view that Lionel Messi could extend his career by playing under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

In the aftermath of Messi not being able to agree a deal with Barcelona, Manchester City were tipped to be one of the clubs likely to sign him, though Guardiola has dismissed any speculation that the Citizens are considering making an offer to the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Messi previously played under Guardiola in a highly successful Barcelona team that won La Liga three times and the Champions League two times, in addition to nine other trophies.

Rivaldo believes Guardiola has the hunger to win another Champions League and it would be a good move for Messi to re-unite with a coach he knows well.

He also believes playing under a coach who knows him well could contribute to Messi gaining another few years at the top.

“Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola is still desperate to win the Champions League and moving there could be a good option for Messi as he would be reunited with a manager he knows well and a club full of great players”, Rivaldo wrote in a column for betting.betfair.com.

“Having a good understanding and relationship with Guardiola could also help to extend Messi’s career at the highest level.

“The Catalan was one of the coaches who got the best out of him.”

Messi is expected to join Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal and it remains to be seen if he will ever play under Guardiola again.