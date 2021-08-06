West Ham United target Jesse Lingard’s potential departure from Manchester United this summer is only likely to happen towards the end of the transfer window this month, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Lingard had a brilliant loan spell at West Ham in the latter half of last season, which almost got him into the England squad for the European Championship.

West Ham are interested in signing the attacking midfielder on a permanent deal, but Manchester United’s £30m asking price is proving to be prohibitive.

There are also claims Lingard has told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he wants to stay at Manchester United and see out his contract next season.

Manchester United are open to offers for him but it has been suggested that a deal is only likely to happen towards the end of the window.

Several clubs across Europe are interested in the midfielder but are aware that they could land him on a free transfer next year.

Clubs who want him this summer are likely to wait until the end of the window in order to force Manchester United to lower their asking price.

Manchester United are also happy to keep him if he remains at Old Trafford beyond the end of the transfer window.

But at the moment there is no imminent sign of Lingard leaving Manchester United at this stage of the window.