Sunderland target Dennis Cirkin opted to not sign a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur as he has his heart set on leaving the club, according to football.london.

The 19-year-old is highly rated at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but his future at the club is currently under the scanner.

Cirkin is linked with leaving the club this summer and it is claimed that League One outfit Sunderland are keen on luring him away to the Stadium of Light.

The teenager was expected to continue his development either out on loan or in the Spurs youth system, but it appears he is looking to leave the club permanently.

Spurs proposed Cirkin a new contract, but he knocked back the offer as he does not see himself having a long-term future at the capital club.

The 19-year-old is down the pecking order at Tottenham behind senior left-backs Ben Davies, Sergio Reguilon and Ryan Sessegnon at the moment.

Cirkin has not clocked up any game time for Spurs’ senior team, but made the bench in the Europa League twice last term.

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland will snap him up in the coming days as they gear up for a League One season in which they hold promotion ambitions.