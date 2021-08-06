Newcastle United are not on the brink of making their first signing of the summer in the shape of Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock, according to the Shields Gazette.

Willock is among Magpies boss Steve Bruce’s top targets this season, after the midfielder set the Premier League alight in Newcastle colours during his six-month loan spell from Arsenal last term.

The Gunners starlet scored in seven consecutive league games for Newcastle towards the business end of last season and was instrumental in them clawing their way back up the table to 12th, far away from the drop zone.

Newcastle are keen on having Willock in their ranks again in the upcoming campaign and are holding on to sign him.

It had been claimed the Tyneside giants have agreed to a deal with the Gunners and Willock is heading to St. James’ Park.

However, claims about Willock returning to Newcastle are wide of the mark as they are yet to reach any kind of agreement with Arsenal over him.

The Tyneside giants are working with a tight budget and it remains to be seen if they can land Willock.

Bruce is yet to bolster his side in the ongoing window with new talents and the Newcastle faithful will be hoping they will see some incomings to the club in the next few weeks, with Willock possibly amongst them.