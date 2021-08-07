James Rodriguez’s agent is pushing hard to move the Everton attacker to Italian giants AC Milan this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Rodriguez arrived at Goodison Park last summer to re-unite with Carlo Ancelotti, under whom he played at Real Madrid in the 2014/15 season.

Even in a season hampered by injury, Rodriguez made 23 appearances for the Toffees in the Premier League, scoring six goals and recording five assists.

After the end of the season however, Ancelotti left Everton to take up the vacant managerial position at Real Madrid in what amounted to a shock move.

Rodriguez is now claimed to be out of favour under new Everton boss Rafael Benitez and his agent Jorge Mendes is working on a move.

AC Milan have shown interest in Rodriguez, but are unsure about signing him.

However, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Mendes is working overtime in a bid to convince the Rossoneri to sign his client.

AC Milan are in the market this summer for a winger and apart from Rodriguez, they have also been linked with another left-footed player in the Premier League, Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech.