Andrea Belotti, who has been linked with being a target for Arsenal, is prepared to see out his contract at Torino.

Belotti has a year left on his contract at Torino and so far there is no agreement over a new contract between the player and the club.

The striker has been assessing his options this summer, with suggestions that he could leave the club and Arsenal credited with an interest in him.

Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg are keen, but Belotti is not sold on heading to Russia.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the 27-year-old has told Torino that he is happy to honour his current contract until the end of next season.

He has told that the club that he is prepared to stay, something which could prove to be an issue for the club.

Torino are reluctant to see Belotti run down his contract and then depart as a free agent next year.

They have presented a contract renewal offer to Belotti, but there remains little sign at present that he will put pen to paper.