Aston Villa will not be pursuing Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell this summer, according to The Athletic.

After shopping at Norwich for Emilaino Buendia, another Canaries star in the form of Cantwell has been linked with being wanted by Aston Villa.

The Villans have lost their midfield star Jack Grealish to Manchester City and Cantwell was touted as one of the possible signings to add depth in midfield.

Cantwell was promoted to the Premier League as part of the Norwich City team that won the Championship last season and he is set to continue at Carrow Road.

Aston Villa will not be making any advances to Norwich regarding Cantwell this summer, something which will boost the Canaries’ chances of keeping him.

The Villans are looking to fill up the gap left by Grealish in the midfield with the signing of Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, though they have already seen one of their bids for the player rejected by the Saints.

Cantwell is a product of the Canaries’ academy and has made over 100 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The midfielder will be hoping life is more merry this time around for Norwich in the Premier League as the last time, in the 2019/20 season, the Canaries finished bottom of the table.