Barcelona have been offered the chance to make a move for Liverpool target Renato Sanches, but are not set to take it up at the moment.

Sanches is on the books at French side Lille, but could be sold this summer as the club look to balance out their financial situation.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder has been strongly linked with Liverpool as they look to replace Georginio Wijnaldum, who joined Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer.

Sanches’ representatives are sounding out clubs across the continent and, according to Catalan radio station RAC1, Barcelona have been offered the player.

However, Barcelona at the moment have no intention of moving for Sanches.

The Camp Nou giants are battling to balance the books and recently admitted they cannot afford to keep hold of Lionel Messi.

With cash tight at Barcelona, the club are tipped to only be able to look at free transfers or loan options at present.

Players joining this summer have taken a financial sacrifice and it remains to be seen if Barcelona’s situation changes later in the window.