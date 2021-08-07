Bayern Munich are likely to need to make player sales to sign Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Marcel Sabitzer as his arrival has not been budgeted for.

Sabitzer has entered the final year of his current deal at RB Leipzig and he has already rejected an offer from the club to extend his stint.

He has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League where north London pair Arsenal and Tottenham are firm admirers, but the situation became more complicated recently when Bayern Munich entered the chase.

The Bavarians have held internal discussions about making a move for Sabitzer, but a deal is some distance away from being done, according to German magazine Sport Bild.

Bayern Munich have not budgeted to sign Sabitzer and will likely need to bring in money from sales to sign him.

The Munich side have identified the figures they need to seal a deal for Sabitzer and the contract terms that would be needed.

Die Roten Bullen are claimed to be willing to let the 27-year-old leave for a fee of just around €15m to €18m.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal and Spurs decide to take advantage of Bayern Munich’s need to sell and swoop for Sabitzer in the coming weeks.