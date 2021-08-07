Chelsea are to hold a conference call with Inter today in a bid to wrap up the signing of Romelu Lukaku.

The European champions are pushing to agree a fee with Inter to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, with the striker keen on the move.

Lukaku has asked Inter for permission not to be involved in a friendly against Parma on Sunday, a request which has been granted.

Events are moving quickly and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, a conference call between Chelsea and Inter will be held today.

Chelsea want to wrap up the deal and the call will discuss a cash-only transfer.

The Blues had been open to including Marcos Alonso, Emerson Palmieri or Davide Zappacosta in the deal for Lukaku, but Inter only want cash.

The transfer is tipped to go through, with Inter resigned to losing their prolific striker.

Chelsea are looking to quickly conclude the deal as they look to place Lukaku at the disposal of boss Thomas Tuchel.