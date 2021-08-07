Tottenham Hotspur new boy Cristian Romero discussed a move to north London with Spurs midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, according to The Athletic.

Spurs have snapped up the centre-back from Atalanta on an initial season-long loan with an option to buy set at €42.5m, with a five-year deal agreed for after the loan period.

The structure of the deal means that Tottenham have put off paying for the 23-year-old until next summer, but will have the immediate benefit of him in their squad.

Romero did his homework before agreeing to move to Tottenham and spoke to Spurs midfielder Lo Celso.

The defender plays with Lo Celso at international level with Argentina and wanted to find out about the north London club before joining.

Lo Celso joined Tottenham on a similar loan with option to buy deal from Real Betis in the summer of 2019.

Romero will now be looking to make an impact at Tottenham as the club rebuild under new boss Nuno.

He will see another familiar face at Tottenham in the shape of goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, who joined on loan from Atalanta earlier this summer.