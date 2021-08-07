Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has revealed that as he has matured as a player, his game has developed a new defensive dimension.

A product of the Reds’ academy, Jones has been a Liverpool player for all his professional life and was a regular on the scoresheet while playing for his club’s youth teams.

He scored 15 goals in 29 matches and 13 goals in 33 games for the Under-18s and Under-23s respectively, though his goalscoring rate at senior level has been lower, scoring seven times in 47 matches.

Jones admitted that as an academy player all he wanted to was belligerently attack and he was always on the hunt for goals.

However, as he has grown up as a player he has started giving importance to the defensive part of his game as well and he feels that he has done well to adjust to a more balanced style of play.

“In the Academy days I was always a kid that was an attacking player and my first thought was always to attack, attack and goals”; Jones told Liverpool’s official site.

“But the higher you get, things change a touch.

“You’ve still got the thought about goals and assists and, I wouldn’t say [being] a star player, but a man that tries to win games and stuff.

“But another side of my game has come in now, the defensive part of my game, and I’m doing well in that as well.”

Jones made his debut for Liverpool’s first team in the 2018/19 season, but started being more of a feature of the Reds squad in the last campaign as he made 24 appearances in the Premier League and five in the Champions League.