Leeds United goalkeeper Elia Caprile has completed a loan move to Aurora Pro Patria and the Italian club have confirmed he will start training on Monday.

The highly rated shot-stopper put pen to paper to a new contract at Leeds, running until the summer of 2024, before heading out on loan.

Caprile is heading back to his homeland in a bid to clock up regular playing time and kick on with his development over the forthcoming season.

Serie C club Aurora Pro Patria have confirmed that Caprile will be available for coach Luca Prina to start working with at training on Monday.

The goalkeeper is linking up with a side that finished in fifth spot in their Serie C group last season and will hope to help them spark a promotion push this term.

Caprile, 19, made 18 appearances for Leeds’ Under-23 side last term.

He helped Mark Jackson’s men to clinch the Premier League 2 Division Two title.

Now Caprile, who spent time in Chievo Verona’s youth set-up, will look to cut his teeth in senior football at Aurora Pro Patria.