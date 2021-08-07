Liverpool have agreed a deal with Newcastle United to sign starlet Bobby Clark, according to Chronicle Live.

Bobby is the son of former Newcastle midfielder Lee Clark, who made over 250 appearances for the Magpies in all competitions in two spells at the club.

The 16-year old is a highly rated talent at St James’ Park and Newcastle have been working overtime to see off interest from Liverpool and keep hold of him.

However, Clark has been tempted by the prospect of continuing his development at the 2020 Premier League champions.

And it is claimed that Liverpool have now agreed a deal with Newcastle for Clark to make the move to Merseyside.

Clark is an England youth international and also attracted attention from both Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle were keen for Clark to follow in his father’s footsteps and break through into the senior side at St James’ Park, but that will not be the case.

The 16-year-old will be looking to catch Jurgen Klopp’s eye at Liverpool and be called up to train with senior squad as soon as possible.