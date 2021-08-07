The race between Aston Villa and Newcastle United for the signature of Manchester United’s Axel Tuanzebe will come down to which club want him most, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Both Newcastle and Aston Villa have their eye on the defender, who has struggled to find game-time at Old Trafford.

The defender has played a total of 14 Premier League games across two seasons for the Red Devils under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and last time out played the full 90 minutes only three times in the league.

Aston Villa were claimed to be leading the race to sign the defender on loan after he signs a new deal with the Red Devils.

However, it now appears there is no frontrunner among Aston Villa and Newcastle to secure the defender’s services.

The Red Devils are demanding a £5m fee for loaning out the player, to cover wages and a loan fee, and it is expected they will loan him out to the club that makes the most concentrated effort to secure his services.

Tuanzebe previously went on loan to Villa Park for the second-half of the 2017/18 season and the entirety of the 2018/19 campaign, the latter resulting in promotion to the Premier League for the Villans.

Newcastle, on the other hand, have made no significant signings this summer and will be eager to get their transfer business rolling.