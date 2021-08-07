Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has claimed that many clubs have put in enquiries for Arsenal linked midfielder Denis Zakaria this summer.

The Swiss midfielder has a year left on his contract and has told Gladbach that he wants to leave Borussia-Park this summer.

Before his knee injury last year, several big clubs were interested in signing him, but there is less chatter around him at the moment.

Zakaria is believed to be one of the midfielders Arsenal are tracking, but for the moment Gladbach have no concrete offers on their table for the 24-year-old.

Eberl conceded that Zakaria could leave before the end of the transfer window and Gladbach have already fielded several enquiries for him this summer.

The Gladbach sporting director said in a press conference: “The idea is to do something this summer.

“There are many enquiries so we have to wait and see what happens in the next few days and weeks.”

It remains to be seen whether a club to make a concrete offer for Zakaria over the coming days.

Gladbach are keen to sell him in order to avoid the prospect of losing the midfielder on a free transfer next summer.