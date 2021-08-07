Former Celtic star Gary Caldwell feels Joe Hart’s experience and character will be vital for the Hoops, but insisted that proving he is still a good goalkeeper is a big test for the 34-year-old.

The Glasgow giants completed the signing of the 34-year-old goalkeeper from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur for a reported £1m fee this week.

Expressing his thoughts on the signing, former Celtic star Caldwell insisted that Hart’s experience and character are going to be vital for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

However, Caldwell explained that proving he is still a good goalkeeper is going to be a big test for the former Manchester City star following his arrival at Parkhead.

The Scot pointed out how Hart was a bit-part player during his time at Tottenham and Burnley, stressing the need for the goalkeeper to prove that he can take on the number 1 jersey at Celtic.

“I think it is his experience and his character that is going to be vital“, Caldwell said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“I think the big test for him is can he still be a good goalkeeper because for the last two-and-bit years he has been a bit-part player.

“I think his last full season was in Serie A with Torino, so that is the test.

“Like with any signing, there are question marks, but, for me, what Celtic needed was somebody that had experience, somebody that is going to come in with a personality, that is going to say ‘I can take this number 1 jersey and it isn’t going to weigh heavy on my shoulders’.

“Looking for a goalkeeper is always difficult [in the] transfer window, to find somebody that is available.

“For me, he fits that bill.“

Having put pen to paper on a three-year contract with Celtic, Hart will be looking to help the Hoops reclaim the Scottish Premiership title this season.