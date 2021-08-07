Kai Havertz has lavished praise on his Chelsea team-mate Timo Werner and feels his ability to do everything makes him an unpredictable forward to play against.

Werner received much criticism for his poor finishing skills in his first season at Chelsea and he missed some glaring opportunities in front of goal.

But Thomas Tuchel continued to keep faith in the forward and Werner even started in the Champions League final over more proven goalscorers such as Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham.

While the goals came at a premium, Werner did create chances for his team-mates and Havertz highlighted his ability to register assists on a regular basis.

He stressed that Werner changed his style to suit the needs of the team and he is a complete forward who can do everything, which makes him an unpredictable player.

“After last season you have to say he’s a better assist-maker than everyone else in the team”, Havertz told The Athletic.

“He changed his style of play and made more assists than goals, but he has every ability.

“In the Champions League final, for example, he did the run to the left which opened the space for me [to run through and score].

“He can do everything, and that’s a reason why he’s so unpredictable.”

Werner will hope to score more goals for Chelsea in the upcoming season, but the Blues are now set to invest heavily in Romelu Lukaku.